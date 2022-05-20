Colorado Springs Utilities provide safety tips for incoming storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With a late-season snow storm approaching the Front Range this weekend, Colorado Springs Utilities is sharing tips with customers on how to stay safe during and after the storm. Visit the Storm Center page for detailed information on how to report and monitor electric outages, protect irrigation systems and tender plants, and be efficient with energy use.

General

We have crews available and ready to roll 24/7 in case of emergencies and service interruptions.

When we know inclement weather is moving into the area, we coordinate with the City of Colorado Springs for access to infrastructure and to ensure public and employee safety.

Make sure that your home’s carbon monoxide detectors are in working order before turning your furnace back on.

Electric and natural gas service

Report downed power lines at (719) 448-4800. Stay away from them

Report and track electric outages using our online outage map

Do not use ovens, stoves or camping stoves for heat to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning

Since the December 2021 windstorm, we’ve seen a higher incidence of electric generator usage . Customers should follow manufacturer instructions to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and electrocution hazards for themselves and our electric crews.

Clear snow and ice from your natural gas meter to keep it running efficiently. Gently brush the snow off with your hands, broom or brush. Don’t kick it or hit it with a shovel, as this could damage the meter.

After the storm, customers who are served by overhead electric lines must check their home’s mast for damage. Should an outage occur, the mast must be in working order before we can safely restore power to your home.

Irrigation systems and spring plants

Disconnect all hoses from outdoor water spigots.

Turn off your irrigation system , drain it and temporarily insulate the system’s backflow manifold. Please see picture example of a backflow manifold at the bottom of this advisory.

Cover any tender plants like annuals and vegetables with a frost blanket or 2-3″ of mulch like straw, hay or wood chips.

