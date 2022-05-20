Advertisement

Annual Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers’ Memorial happening Friday

The event will honor the 33 Pikes Peak Region Peace officers who have given their lives in the line of duty since 1895.
Police officer holding rose
Police officer holding rose(Elvert Barnes / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:59 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is holding the annual Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers’ Memorial Friday.

Several federal, state, military and local law enforcement will gather at the Law Enforcement Memorial at Memorial Park at 10 a.m. for the service. The event will honor the 33 Pikes Peak Region Peace officers who have given their lives in the line of duty since 1895.

Each year, the calendar week that May 15 falls on is recognized as as National Police Week. President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day back in 1962.

The week honors the more than 25,000 law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty since 1776.

Speakers for Friday’s event include: El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, followed by keynote speaker for the event, Dr. Leon Kelly, Coroner of El Paso County.

We will stream this event on the 11 Breaking News Center as it begins.

