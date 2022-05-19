Woman suspected of embezzling more than $240,000 from a Pueblo West business

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The former employee of a Pueblo West business is suspected of embezzling more than $240,000.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 52-year-old Lisa Baker on Thursday. The investigation started in January of 2020 when the owner of P&A Flooring reached out after there had been thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges made on a company credit card.

“After an extensive investigation, detectives learned that Baker, who had been the longtime bookkeeper for the business, had used the credit cards to charge more than $212,000 in personal services, groceries, clothing and online purchases,” part of a news release reads. “It was later learned that Baker made another $41,000 in charges on two additional credit cards belonging to the business.”

Baker was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

