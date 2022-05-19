Advertisement

Woman suspected of embezzling more than $240,000 from a Pueblo West business

Lisa Baker.
Lisa Baker.(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:02 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The former employee of a Pueblo West business is suspected of embezzling more than $240,000.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 52-year-old Lisa Baker on Thursday. The investigation started in January of 2020 when the owner of P&A Flooring reached out after there had been thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges made on a company credit card.

“After an extensive investigation, detectives learned that Baker, who had been the longtime bookkeeper for the business, had used the credit cards to charge more than $212,000 in personal services, groceries, clothing and online purchases,” part of a news release reads. “It was later learned that Baker made another $41,000 in charges on two additional credit cards belonging to the business.”

Baker was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting scene/crash in Colorado Springs 5/14/22.
Arrest papers reveal disturbing details before murder suspect stole a Colorado Springs police cruiser, victim identified
Water restrictions.
Small Colorado town not able to water lawns or wash cars during drought
Hit-and-run scene in Colorado Springs. Tori, pictured on the bottom left, was a good Samaritan...
GoFundMe started for good Samaritan who was hit by a car while trying to help crash victims in Colorado Springs, suspect still at large
Plumtaw Fire in southwest Colorado 5/17/22
Fire burning in southwest Colorado grows to 600 acres, forces evacuations
Crash in Colorado Springs 5/18/22.
Rollover crash closes a Colorado Springs road Wednesday night

Latest News

WATCH: Snow in the forecast for Colorado, latest update as of 1:30 p.m.
WATCH: Snow in the forecast for Colorado, latest update as of 1:30 p.m.
29 people were arrested during Operation "April Fools."
29 people suspected of either child sex crimes or human trafficking in ‘April Fool’s sting
Suspect appearing to pose as a deputy with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.
Person appearing to pose as a Colorado law enforcement officer caught on camera in Pueblo
jm 0519
WATCH: Friends of woman killed at Rampart Park searching for answers