Vote to name 4 Colorado Springs city street sweepers in the ‘Sweep 16′ Tournament

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Ok Broomer, Jeepers Sweepers and Sweep Caroline are just a few of the possible names for one the four street sweepers in Colorado Springs!

Officials with the city are holding a “Sweep 16″ Tournament where people can vote for their favorite street sweeper names. The city plans on assigning each of the top four winning choices to a street sweeper.

“Thanks to everyone who submitted a name for our street sweeper! We had so many great suggestions that we decided to name FOUR sweepers,” a post on the City of Colorado Springs Facebook page reads. “Now we need your help to narrow these 16 submissions to eight, and then four. Visit our website to cast your vote!”

Round one started on May 19. Click here to vote.

