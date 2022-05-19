‘This virus is here to stay, there’s no doubt about that’; CDPHE gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is seeing a slight increase when it comes to COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in across the state. Officials held a press conference Thursday morning to give the update.

CDPHE says right now they are seeing the 7-day average of cases being more than 1,500 cases and currently there is more than 140 hospitalizations when it comes to the virus. Click here for the latest COVID-19 information in Colorado. Although, officials say the current trend of COVID-19 cases is not as extreme as it has been in the past.

“This is predicted to be a significantly smaller peak than any previous peak that we’ve seen certainly compared to omicron or Delta”, says Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander.

CDPHE also says they are currently tracking some new variants that are showing up in Colorado, they are known as BA. 4 and BA. 5. The first case was detected in Colorado earlier this week and is reportedly more transmissible than the BA 2 variant. Health officials say the new variants are still in the beginning phases of gathering data and the possible trajectory they may take is still being analyzed.

As we head into another year of living with the COVID-19 virus, Bookman knows people are getting a “pandemic fatigue” but stresses the importance of remaining vigilant and continuing the protective measures. “I mean this virus is here to stay. There’s no doubt about that,” says Bookman. “Understandably it’s been a long two plus years at this point and we do know that people are getting tired of the virus. Unfortunately that doesn’t stop the virus from doing what it will do.”

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy also spoke during the press conference on the importance of protective health measures such as social distancing, wearing masks, continuing to test for COVID-19 before and after big events.

“It’s the season of graduations and lots of other celebrations and events and it might be that individuals wanna take precautions to ensure that they don’t miss those types events. I have my daughter’s graduation coming up and so ensuring that I can be there and not miss that due to COVID infections is important to me so I’m taking precautions as possible,” says Herlihy.

CDPHE says they still have more than 80 community testing sites and places to pick up rapid tests across the state. For a list of testing sites you, can click here or here for other treatments the health department uses.

You can watch the full press conference from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment below:

