Advertisement

Person appearing to pose as a Colorado law enforcement officer caught on camera in Pueblo

Suspect appearing to pose as a deputy with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.
Suspect appearing to pose as a deputy with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:04 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be aware of an incident involving a person appearing to try and identify as a law enforcement officer.

The incident in question happened Tuesday morning on the south side of Pueblo. There were several “suspicious persons,” and one of them was wearing a shirt with a Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputy patch.

“That man, along with two other men, were seen on home surveillance video wearing a bandana over their faces,” part of a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office reads. “A fourth person was seen in a vehicle they all arrived in, which is described as a white SUV, possibly a Buick Encore. We, at the Sheriff’s Office, would like the public to know that these individuals are not employees of the sheriff’s office. Our deputies would not wear bandanas over their faces, they would clearly identify themselves, they would have a badge and would have identification to show they are deputies.”

The sheriff’s office adds that if anyone appears to be impersonating a law enforcement officer, they should call 911 and let the dispatcher know the location.

If anyone has any information tied to the incident on Tuesday, they are asked to call (719) 583-6250.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office would like to notify the public of an incident that occurred early Tuesday morning on...

Posted by Pueblo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting scene/crash in Colorado Springs 5/14/22.
Arrest papers reveal disturbing details before murder suspect stole a Colorado Springs police cruiser, victim identified
Water restrictions.
Small Colorado town not able to water lawns or wash cars during drought
Hit-and-run scene in Colorado Springs. Tori, pictured on the bottom left, was a good Samaritan...
GoFundMe started for good Samaritan who was hit by a car while trying to help crash victims in Colorado Springs, suspect still at large
Plumtaw Fire in southwest Colorado 5/17/22
Fire burning in southwest Colorado grows to 600 acres, forces evacuations
Crash in Colorado Springs 5/18/22.
Rollover crash closes a Colorado Springs road Wednesday night

Latest News

jm 0519
WATCH: Friends of woman killed at Rampart Park searching for answers
Keep it clean Colorado Springs Sweep 16 tourney.
Vote to name 4 Colorado Springs city street sweepers in the ‘Sweep 16′ Tournament
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is seeing a slight increase...
‘This virus is here to stay, there’s no doubt about that’; CDPHE gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado Thursday
Rita Gutierrez-Garcia
Remains of missing Colorado mom found