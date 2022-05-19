Person appearing to pose as a Colorado law enforcement officer caught on camera in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be aware of an incident involving a person appearing to try and identify as a law enforcement officer.

The incident in question happened Tuesday morning on the south side of Pueblo. There were several “suspicious persons,” and one of them was wearing a shirt with a Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputy patch.

“That man, along with two other men, were seen on home surveillance video wearing a bandana over their faces,” part of a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office reads. “A fourth person was seen in a vehicle they all arrived in, which is described as a white SUV, possibly a Buick Encore. We, at the Sheriff’s Office, would like the public to know that these individuals are not employees of the sheriff’s office. Our deputies would not wear bandanas over their faces, they would clearly identify themselves, they would have a badge and would have identification to show they are deputies.”

The sheriff’s office adds that if anyone appears to be impersonating a law enforcement officer, they should call 911 and let the dispatcher know the location.

If anyone has any information tied to the incident on Tuesday, they are asked to call (719) 583-6250.

