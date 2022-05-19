Rollover crash closes a Colorado Springs road Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to extricate a person from a vehicle following a rollover crash on the northeast side of the city Wednesday night.

Police got the call at about 5:52 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash near Vista Del Pico Boulevard and Vista Del Tierra Drive. The neighborhood is southeast of Woodmen and Marksheffel. Just before 6:30 p.m., CSFD announced one person was on the way to the hospital.

The status of the person taken to the hospital wasn’t available last time this article was updated. A second person was helped out of the vehicle by bystanders.

Depending on the circumstances, and if police are able to provide additional information, this article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article was to provide the latest information on a large response by first responders in a neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.