Advertisement

Prosecutors debunk Colorado clerk’s 2020 election claims

Tina Peters
Tina Peters((KKCO/KJCT))
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Prosecutors in a western Colorado county say they found no evidence of tampering in the 2020 presidential election as alleged by a clerk who has become a prominent voice among those promoting former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election.

The Mesa County District Attorney’s Office presented findings to county commissioners Thursday after investigating claims by Clerk Tina Peters, who is under indictment on accusations of providing unauthorized access to county voting equipment, a breach that led to a release of sensitive information. Peters is running for the Republican nomination to become the state’s chief election official.

District Attorney Daniel P. Rubinstein used video from inside the clerk’s office during the elections to refute Peters’ claims.

Previous coverage on the Peters case can be found here.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water restrictions.
Small Colorado town not able to water lawns or wash cars during drought
Hit-and-run scene in Colorado Springs. Tori, pictured on the bottom left, was a good Samaritan...
GoFundMe started for good Samaritan who was hit by a car while trying to help crash victims in Colorado Springs, suspect still at large
Officer-involved shooting scene/crash in Colorado Springs 5/14/22.
Arrest papers reveal disturbing details before murder suspect stole a Colorado Springs police cruiser, victim identified
Plumtaw Fire in southwest Colorado 5/17/22
Fire burning in southwest Colorado grows to 600 acres, forces evacuations
Crash in Colorado Springs 5/18/22.
Rollover crash closes a Colorado Springs road Wednesday night

Latest News

Colorado law enforcement officer charged in daughter’s shooting death
A technology created for those who are disabled was showcased for the very first time....
Paralyzed man drives a race car at Pikes Peak International Raceway using brain-controlled driving technology
Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in...
Suspected explosion sparks massive fire at Wisconsin construction business
Campers urged to book summer trips earlier than ever to secure desired dates and locations
Campers urged to book summer trips earlier than ever to secure desired dates and locations