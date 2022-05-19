Suspected explosion sparks massive fire at Wisconsin construction business

EAGLE, Wis. (KKTV) - Dozens of firefighters are battling an intense blaze at a construction company in Waukesha County, Wisconsin.

Sister station WMTV reports a possible explosion at Summerset Marine in the town of Eagle, a small community about 40 miles west of Milwaukee.

Video from the scene shows a massive black plume towering over the facility as fire crews try to put water on it.

Currently, there’s no word on injuries.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

