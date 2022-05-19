Advertisement

Cron helps Rockies end 12-game skid vs Giants with 5-3 win

COLORADO ROCKIES
COLORADO ROCKIES(KKTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:19 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in a three-run eighth inning, and the Colorado Rockies stopped their 12-game losing streak against San Francisco by rallying past the Giants 5-3. Logan Webb retired 16 straight batters in pursuit of becoming the major leagues’ first six-game winner and led 3-2 when pinch-hitter Connor Joe singled leading off the eighth. José Álvarez relieved, Charlie Blackmon sacrificed and Yonathan Daza extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI single. Cron followed with a 454-foot drive to left on a 3-1 changeup for his 10th home run.

5/18/2022 5:17:40 PM (GMT -6:00)

