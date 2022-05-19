Advertisement

Colorado law enforcement officer charged in daughter’s shooting death

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado law enforcement officer and his wife are both charged in the recent shooting death of their young daughter.

Police rushed to a home in the Front Range town of Frederick on May 8 after getting a 911 call reporting a shooting. They found a 3-year-old child suffering critical injuries. Despite life-saving efforts at a nearby hospital, she later died. She has since been identified as Avery Elaine Eskam.

Thursday, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office announced it was charging Brett and Elaine Eskam with six counts apiece of unlawful storage of a firearm. Both were summoned to appear in court on July 18.

Further details on the case, including how the little girl got a hold of the gun, have not been released.

Sister station CBS Denver reports Brett Eskam is a sergeant with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

