CELEBRATE LOVE: Chance to win a custom engagement ring from Revolution Jewelry Works by sharing your engagement story

Revolution Jewelry Works
Revolution Jewelry Works(Rjw.rocks)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:56 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - By simply sharing your engagement story, you can be entered for a chance to win a custom engagement ring from Revolution Jewelry Works (RJW) in Colorado Springs!

The “Celebrate Love” campaign recently kicked off and is scheduled to end this Sunday. The process is simple:

1) Visit the RJW Facebook page. Send a video over messenger or post to their wall sharing your engagement story and you are entered!

2) You also have the option to vote for your favorite design! Click here to vote for your top choice.

The winner will be announced on the RJW Facebook page May 24.

Share your engagement story!!!

SHARE YOUR ENGAGEMENT STORY! Revolution Jewelry Works is celebrating love while giving you a chance to win a CUSTOM engagement ring! More details: https://www.kktv.com/2022/05/19/celebrate-love-chance-win-custom-engagement-ring-revolution-jewelry-works-by-sharing-your-engagement-story/

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Thursday, May 19, 2022

