Campers urged to book summer trips earlier than ever to secure desired dates and locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Campers are ured to book summer trips earlier than ever this year to secure desired dates and locations.

11 News spoke with the local Kampgrounds of America, located at 8100 Bandley Drive in Fountain, who saw a massive spike in campers during the pandemic.

“Very, very busy. We have the water park, so people come here all the time to enjoy amenities. They are getting out and enjoying the outdoors a lot more, whether it’s tent camping or RVing,” said Jennifer Quigley, general manager of the Colorado Springs location.

According to the new 2022 North American Camping Report, the accelerated interest in camping continued in 2021, peaking at 57 million households who took camping trips in 2021, an 18% jump from the previous year.

KOA reports camping was the perfect way to travel during the pandemic, when other trips and forms of transportation were cancelled. According to the camping report, in 2021, camping accounted for 40% of all leisure trips taken with more than half of travelers (53%) including camping in some or all of their travel.

“We have a wonderful mix of people. We get a lot of older couples that have been coming to this park for years, but lately we’ve had a lot of families,” said Quigley. “We get a lot of local people, especially lately because of the gas prices. But, we get so many people saying they are coming from Arizona, Texas, especially those regions when it’s warmer. They just want to get away.”

KOA Colorado Springs has some tips for campers on how to have a successful trip. It starts with booking your trip as early as possible to secure your desired dates and locations.

Also, know what amenities are at the park or campground you are traveling to. For example, is there barbecuing or will you need to bring your own? Or is there a store on site, and if not, where is the closest store? Or is RV parking pull-in or back-in parking?

KOA recommends knowing what supplies you need for your RV or tent camping including a sewer hose, coolers, sunscreen and more. Also, know the region you are traveling to, including the weather forecast and any burn bans in place.

“People are just enjoying the outdoors and we are very excited to be able to share that with everybody. We get the wonderful opportunity to see people that are coming to enjoy themselves,” said Quigley.

