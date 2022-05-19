11-foot alligator found in family pool

Advertisement

By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:31 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida family woke up to find a surprise visitor, a nearly 11-foot alligator.

They found the gator swimming in their pool recently in Punta Gorda, Florida.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the alligator weighed 550 pounds.

Deputies managed to get it out of the pool.

The family says the alligator tore through a screen to get to the water for a swim.

