WATCH LIVE: Announcement on new legislation to help combat baby formula shortage in the U.S. starting at 12:45 p.m.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will be holding a video press conference to announce the introduction of the bicameral Emergency Infant Formula Act.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at 12:45 p.m.

The new legislation would take important steps to increase domestic production and expand sourcing of formula in order to alleviate the current crisis and prevent future shortages.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.