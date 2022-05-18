Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Announcement on new legislation to help combat baby formula shortage in the U.S. starting at 12:45 p.m.

By Carel Lajara
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:36 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will be holding a video press conference to announce the introduction of the bicameral Emergency Infant Formula Act.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at 12:45 p.m.

The new legislation would take important steps to increase domestic production and expand sourcing of formula in order to alleviate the current crisis and prevent future shortages.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plumtaw Fire in southwest Colorado 5/17/22
Fire burning in southwest Colorado grows to 600 acres, forces evacuations
New 983 area code coming to Colorado.
New 983 area code is coming to Colorado in June
Mark Heroux
Sexually violent predator moves to northeast Colorado Springs
stormfiresnow
Colorado about to do Colorado weather things this week
Alec Jackson
Man suspected of stealing more than 100 bikes in Colorado busted by community members

Latest News

The crash scene on North Carefree just east of Nonchalant Circle on May 16, 2022.
2 dead following suspected DUI crash early Monday morning in Colorado Springs
Gas Prices
Every U.S. state now averaging $4 gas or higher
Retired Cmdr. Steve Huskey
Canon City Police Department mourns death of longtime officer
A police cruiser parked near Rampart Park on May 14, 2022.
Death at Rampart Park in northeast Springs ruled homicide