Advertisement

VIDEO: Woman celebrates 102nd birthday after getting COVID twice

Georgia resident Emma Smith recently celebrated her 102nd birthday. (Courtesy: WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:43 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A Georgia woman recently celebrated her 102nd birthday.

Emma Smith celebrated her milestone birthday on May 14 and credited her long life to her faith, and for a good reason.

WALB reports she was sent home to die a few years ago after taking a fall. Also, since the pandemic began, she caught COVID twice.

On her 100th birthday, Smith’s family asked for community support amid the pandemic. They asked for 100 cards to be delivered but instead, they ended up being gifted 250!

Smith was born in Alabama and has spent most of her life in the South. She also has a long list of relatives who have crossed or gotten near the century mark.

The 102-year-old said she has not had alcohol or smoked in her life, and nowadays, she’s not up to a lot, but two things that keep her interested are quilting and flowers.

Smith has made over 200 quilts in her life.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters mopping up a small fire along Highway 24 near the Cave of the Winds entrance on...
Fire near Cave of the Winds quickly extinguished thanks to robust response by firefighters
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
Burn ban now in effect in Colorado Springs
Alec Jackson
Man suspected of stealing more than 100 bikes in Colorado busted by community members
15-year-old shot in Colorado Springs
The crash scene on North Carefree just east of Nonchalant Circle on May 16, 2022.
2 ejected in rollover in east Colorado Springs

Latest News

Crash in downtown Colorado Springs likely the cause of a power outage. 5/9/22.
John Venezia, son of the man a Colorado Springs park was named after, passes away following a crash in Colorado Springs that caused a power outage
Active Weather Through Saturday
Active Weather Through Saturday
Plumtaw Fire in southwest Colorado 5/17/22
Evacuations issued for an area northwest of Pagosa Springs in Colorado for a wildfire
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races