Small Colorado town not able to water lawns or wash cars during drought

AGUILAR, Colo. (KKTV) - Strict water restrictions are in place for a small Colorado community as they state deals with a drought.

Officials with the Town of Aguilar announced the tight restrictions on Wednesday:

“Unfortunately, due to the drought the Town of Aguilar will remain on water restrictions until further notice,” part of a post by town officials reads. “Absolutely no outside watering during this time, including washing of vehicles, watering grass and gardens, and filling of swimming pools. This will also mean we are unable to sell water to water haulers. If you have any questions, please contact Town Hall 719-941-4360 Monday-Friday. Thank you and sorry for the inconvenience.”

11 News spoke with a representative from the Town of Aguilar who explained the wells aren’t producing as much as they normally do. As of Wednesday, there were no penalties in place for anyone who didn’t follow the restrictions.

