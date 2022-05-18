Rep. Lamborn asks Air Force Academy to let cadets refusing COVID vaccine graduate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn is expressing his dismay that a small number of Air Force Academy cadets may not be allowed to graduate because of their refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was extremely disappointed to hear that the United States Air Force Academy is planning to deny these ... cadets the opportunity to graduate and serve our nation because of their request to uphold their tightly held religious beliefs,” Lamborn said in a letter to the AFA superintendent Tuesday, asking him to change his mind.

The Pentagon made the COVID vaccine mandatory for all service members last year, including those at military academies. Military leaders have pointed out that there is nothing unique about this requirement; the Department of Defense currently requires at least nine vaccinations for people entering the military, and up to 17 depending on the service member’s job or where/if they are deploying.

According to a report by the Associated Press, very few military members sought religious exemptions to any vaccines until the COVID-19 shot.

Four members of the Air Force Academy’s senior class refused the COVID vaccine, leaving them at risk of not being able to graduate or be commissioned, as well as pay back thousands of dollars in tuition if nothing changes between now and graduation day on May 25. It is the only military academy currently facing this issue with its Class of 2022.

Lamborn says the AFA’s refusal is violating the cadets’ First Amendment rights.

“America was founded on the principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, which encompasses protecting the religious rights of the individual. That includes those who put on the uniform and volunteer to serve our nation. It is imperative that our military leaders uphold the constitutional rights of these cadets.”

The congressman has been fighting the military COVID vaccine mandate for the last six months.

His full letter to the AFA superintendent on the graduation issue can be found below:

