Pueblo police ask for help with identifying a suspected illegal dumper

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for help with identifying someone who is suspected of illegal dumping.

On Wednesday, police shared photos of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle. They can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. According to police, a woman was seen dumping a “truckload” of tires in the 2300 block of Pine on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-542-7867.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or https://t.co/ClzA5h2xlz. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward. pic.twitter.com/K4hqRvbCO4 — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) May 18, 2022

