Mental health services provided for stressed out firefighters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As we continue to report the latest with fires across our region, firefighters in Southern Colorado say they are starting to feel the toll, mentally and physically.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tells us they have resources available to help one another. There are 130 firefighters that work a 24 hour shift starting and ending at eight in the morning. Those firefighters will respond to any fire while on shift, as well as their other daily duties.

Captain Mike Smaldino tells 11 News if a firefighter is physically exhausted, the Department provides a rehab facility that is used to cool them down. If it is a mental health issue, they can speak with a fellow peer about the issue or join one of their programs.

“This job takes a toll on your mental health,” said Captain Smaldino. “It’s a 30 year career. You see a lot of things in your 30 years. Just sitting around the kitchen table and just kind of talking about things is helpful. We talk about how you get through certain situations.”

Several 11 News viewers have reached out to us about how they can help the fire department. Captain Smaldino says if you have donations, you may drop it off at the fire headquarters, located at 375 Printers Parkway.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.