Lightning sparks a grass fire at Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado

GREAT SAND DUNES NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A lightning strike sparked a grass fire at a national park in Colorado on Wednesday.

Officials with the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve announced the fire was burning inside the park along Highway 150.

“At 3pm, a fire started along the entrance road, in the grasslands,” part of a tweet from the National Park Service reads. “Park staff are working with neighboring fire agencies. At this time, inbound traffic and the visitor center are closed. There are no other evacuations. The park will provide updates as we receive them.”

Details on the size of the fire were not available last time this article was updated.

