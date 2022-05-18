GoFundMe started for good Samaritan who was hit by a car while trying to help crash victims in Colorado Springs, suspect still at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As the search for a suspect continues, a young woman has a long road to recovery after trying to help others.

According to police, a good Samaritan was among a group of people trying to help drivers in a crash at N. Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway on Sunday at about 3 in the morning. That good Samaritan has been identified by friends as Tori. While Tori was trying to help others, she was struck by a car and the driver just kept going.

“Tori is like a daughter to me and she was in a horrible accident on Sunday morning,” Christy Dunfree wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Tori is an amazing person and always goes out of her way to help others. She was the Good Samaritan (she had stopped to help victims of a car crash) that is a victim of a pedestrian hit and run on May 15th in Colorado Springs. Tori will be in the hospital for a couple of weeks and is being treated for severe injuries. Tori is looking at weeks of healing and a long recovery.”

Dunfree set up the GoFundMe page with a goal of $10,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, the effort had raised more than $1,000.

Last time this article was updated, police did not have any information on the suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.

