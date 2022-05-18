Advertisement

Every U.S. state now averaging $4 gas or higher

Gas Prices
Gas Prices(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:01 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(KKTV) - The United States has just hit a new milestone -- just not one Americans particularly wanted.

As of Wednesday morning, all 50 states are averaging over $4 a gallon. The last holdouts -- Kansas, Georgia and Oklahoma -- finally crossed that unwanted threshold this week.

Currently, the “cheapest” gas in the country can be found in a handful of mostly Midwestern states, ranging from $4 to $4.19. Colorado is in that group, with a state average of $4.13.

The most expensive gas can be found along both coasts. California has the highest average at $6.

Gas prices as of May 18, 2022
Gas prices as of May 18, 2022(AAA)

The current national average is $4.57.

While Colorado’s state average is $4.13, not every county is sitting near that range. Some counties in the western part of the state are averaging prices around $4.50 and one county -- Pitkin, where Aspen is located -- is averaging $5.26.

