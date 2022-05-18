El Paso County Search and Rescue introduces new puppy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Search and Rescue just got a whole lot cuter!

The office introduced its brand new puppy, Roux, in a Facebook post Monday.

“Meet Roux, the newest member of our K9 Team! Roux will be getting settled into her new home and begin training with her mom in the next few weeks. Stay tuned for more cute pictures and updates in the future!”

Roux’s addition makes nine on El Paso County Search and Rescue’s (EPCSAR) K9 roster. The pups help find lost and missing people in the mountains and trails around El Paso County.

“All of the team K9s are scent discriminating, meaning they search only for the specific person they have been asked to find; how they find that person depends on the dog. Some of our K9s search using trailing, which precisely as it sounds, means they put their noses to the ground and follow the trail of the lost person. Other K9s are air scenting, using wind currents and tracking the scent in the air, working off-lead, and often covering a much larger physical area. Many of our K9s are certified in human remains detection (HRD) to identify bones and cremated remains, including submerged and buried remains. The team K9s regularly practice searching for human remains during training, using cadaver remains hidden at surface level, elevated, and buried. The hard work done by both K9 and handler is challenging but essential in helping to provide closure to loved ones,” the EPCSAR website reads.

In their off-time, these good boys and girls enjoy plenty of pampering.

“Incredibly hard working, the K9s will work for hours to earn their reward, a rubber ball for most, more exciting than food, treats, and belly rubs. While the K9s are working dogs, more importantly, they are members of their handler’s family and can frequently be found enjoying a nap on the couch after a Saturday morning training. Our K9s are cherished teammates, family members, and our 4-legged heroes.”

Read more about the K9s and view their bios here!

We can’t wait to see Roux join the crew out in the field!

