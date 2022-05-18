Colorado Springs swim instructors urge parents to get kids in swim lessons ahead of summer to prevent drownings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Summer is right around the corner, and local swim instructors are urging parents to get their kids in swim lessons to prevent drownings.

11 News spoke with Life Time, located in Briargate, about how parents can keep their children safe ahead of the summer.

“I hope that parents know that they are the first line of defense, the first line of protection to keep their kids safe this summer. It’s not the lifeguard, it’s not their friend, it’s them. So, as long as they know what to look for, they are active with their kids, they are engaged with their kids in the water this summer, we will have a very safe summer,” said aquatics leader Kitty Delamore.

Life Time first recommends parents get their kids in swim lessons, so they feel safe in the water. Also, parents should get CPR-certified in case of emergencies.

“At Life Time, we have a rule called the 25:10 rule, which means if a kiddo can’t swim 25 meters across, a parent needs to be within 10 feet of them. Why is this? Because it’s an arm’s length away. You’re in the water with your kids, you’re not getting distracted by anything, and if anything was to happen, you are right there next to them to easily pull them up and make sure that they are safe,” said Delamore.

Parents should also have Coast Guard-approved life jackets with them on their beach, lake or pool days. Coast Guard-approved life jackets are life jackets you don’t blow up and are always able to float.

“A lot of people think safety is a human, it’s not. It’s actually the wall. If we can get kids to know that they can get back to a wall and pull themselves out, we’d be creating a very, very safe environment,” said Delamore.

Life Time also says the younger children are when they start swimming, the more likely they’ll excel and become confident in the water. Also, take breaks every two hours or so to rest, hydrate and reapply sunscreen.

