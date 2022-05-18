Colorado Springs ranks in top 5 for ‘Best Places to Live in the U.S.’ while Denver cracks the top 60

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Olympic City USA is once again on a top 10 list when it comes to best places to live in the United States!

U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. to create the list. Click here for the methodology which includes a ranking system based on desirability, quality of life index, job market index and other factors. The report was released to the public on Tuesday an ranked Colorado Springs #2 in the country for Best Places to live in 2022-2023, only bested by Huntsville, Alabama. One of the biggest factors to put Huntsville ahead of the Springs was the cost of living.

“Pikes Peak, inspiration for the song “America the Beautiful,” is the backdrop for Colorado Springs. Here, you’ll find a city that blends colorful nature with rugged history and metropolitan spoils,” part of the report reads.

Boulder ranked #4, Fort Collins ranked #54 while Denver ranked #55 in the latest report.

THE TOP 10:

1. Huntsville, Alabama

2. Colorado Springs, Colorado

3. Green Bay, Wisconsin

4. Boulder, Colorado

5. San Jose, California

6. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina

7. Fayetteville, Arkansas

8. Portland, Maine

9. Sarasota, Florida

10. San Francisco

