Advertisement

Colorado Springs ranks in top 5 for ‘Best Places to Live in the U.S.’ while Denver cracks the top 60

(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Olympic City USA is once again on a top 10 list when it comes to best places to live in the United States!

U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. to create the list. Click here for the methodology which includes a ranking system based on desirability, quality of life index, job market index and other factors. The report was released to the public on Tuesday an ranked Colorado Springs #2 in the country for Best Places to live in 2022-2023, only bested by Huntsville, Alabama. One of the biggest factors to put Huntsville ahead of the Springs was the cost of living.

“Pikes Peak, inspiration for the song “America the Beautiful,” is the backdrop for Colorado Springs. Here, you’ll find a city that blends colorful nature with rugged history and metropolitan spoils,” part of the report reads.

Boulder ranked #4, Fort Collins ranked #54 while Denver ranked #55 in the latest report.

THE TOP 10:

1. Huntsville, Alabama

2. Colorado Springs, Colorado

3. Green Bay, Wisconsin

4. Boulder, Colorado

5. San Jose, California

6. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina

7. Fayetteville, Arkansas

8. Portland, Maine

9. Sarasota, Florida

10. San Francisco

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters mopping up a small fire along Highway 24 near the Cave of the Winds entrance on...
Fire near Cave of the Winds quickly extinguished thanks to robust response by firefighters
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
Burn ban now in effect in Colorado Springs
Alec Jackson
Man suspected of stealing more than 100 bikes in Colorado busted by community members
15-year-old shot in Colorado Springs
The crash scene on North Carefree just east of Nonchalant Circle on May 16, 2022.
2 ejected in rollover in east Colorado Springs

Latest News

Crash in downtown Colorado Springs likely the cause of a power outage. 5/9/22.
John Venezia, son of the man a Colorado Springs park was named after, passes away following a crash in Colorado Springs that caused a power outage
Active Weather Through Saturday
Active Weather Through Saturday
Plumtaw Fire in southwest Colorado 5/17/22
Evacuations issued for an area northwest of Pagosa Springs in Colorado for a wildfire
Boosters for Kids.
FDA approval of COVID-19 booster for kids comes as cases begin to spike for the summer