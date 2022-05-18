Advertisement

Colorado law enforcement searching for missing children, who could be in Wyoming

From left: Elizabeth "Ellie" Rensch, Gabriel Rensch Jr. and Gabriel Rensch Sr. The elder Rensch...
From left: Elizabeth "Ellie" Rensch, Gabriel Rensch Jr. and Gabriel Rensch Sr. The elder Rensch is accused of taking his children in violation of a court order.(Thornton Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:21 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing children.

Six-year-old Elizabeth Rensch, who goes by Ellie, and 3-year-old Gabriel Rensch Jr. were last seen in the Stapleton area on May 14. Police believe their father, Gabriel Rensch Sr., took them in violation of a court order. He is known to take his kids hiking and camping and may currently be in the Laramie, Wyoming, area.

Ellie is 3-foot-7 and 35 pounds, while Gabriel Jr. is 3-foot-3 and 31 pounds. Gabriel Sr. is 33 years old and is described as 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds. All have brown hair and hazel eyes.

The family could be traveling in a blue 2008 Honda CRV with Colorado license plate QNG747. Authorities say Rensch may have changed the license plate to Wyoming plate 5-34826.

If anyone knows their whereabouts, call 911 immediately. Colorado Bureau of Investigation considers the children endangered.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Heroux
Sexually violent predator moves to northeast Colorado Springs
New 983 area code coming to Colorado.
New 983 area code is coming to Colorado in June
Alec Jackson
Man suspected of stealing more than 100 bikes in Colorado busted by community members
stormfiresnow
Colorado about to do Colorado weather things this week
Parkview is suspending all visitors in their facilities as they see an influx of COVID-19...
Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo to close their inpatient psychiatric services

Latest News

5.18.22
Active weather through Saturday
Meet Roux!
El Paso County Search and Rescue introduces new puppy
5.18.22
Showers and storms today
Boosters for Kids.
FDA approval of COVID-19 booster for kids comes as cases begin to spike for the summer