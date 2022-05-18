Colorado law enforcement searching for missing children, who could be in Wyoming

THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing children.

Six-year-old Elizabeth Rensch, who goes by Ellie, and 3-year-old Gabriel Rensch Jr. were last seen in the Stapleton area on May 14. Police believe their father, Gabriel Rensch Sr., took them in violation of a court order. He is known to take his kids hiking and camping and may currently be in the Laramie, Wyoming, area.

Ellie is 3-foot-7 and 35 pounds, while Gabriel Jr. is 3-foot-3 and 31 pounds. Gabriel Sr. is 33 years old and is described as 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds. All have brown hair and hazel eyes.

The family could be traveling in a blue 2008 Honda CRV with Colorado license plate QNG747. Authorities say Rensch may have changed the license plate to Wyoming plate 5-34826.

If anyone knows their whereabouts, call 911 immediately. Colorado Bureau of Investigation considers the children endangered.

