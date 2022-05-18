Advertisement

Canon City teen missing since Monday

Kaydence Mize
Kaydence Mize(Canon City Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Canon City police say they are still looking for a missing teenager, last seen at the beginning of the week.

Kaydence Mize was reporting missing Monday night after failing to come home. Her last known location was the 900 block of Main Street in Canon City at 2 p.m. Monday.

Kaydence is 15 years old and has dark hair. Police have not released a full description but have posted a couple of photos. Anyone with information is urged to call the Canon City Police Department right away.

“Please help us get this young lady home,” police said.

