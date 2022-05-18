Advertisement

Canon City Police Department mourns death of longtime officer

Retired Cmdr. Steve Huskey
Retired Cmdr. Steve Huskey(Canon City Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:35 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Canon City Police Department says it’s grieving the loss of one of its own.

Cmdr. Steve Huskey, a longtime presence on the city’s police force, died Monday following a battle with cancer.

The police department posted the news to Facebook Wednesday.

“On May 16, 2022, the Canon City Police Department lost a member of its family. Retired Police Commander Steve Huskey passed away after a brave battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and law enforcement family. Commander Huskey devoted his life to service, both in the military and in law enforcement. He will be missed.”

In the years prior to his retirement, Huskey served as the public information officer for the police department and spoke with 11 News on numerous occasions. 11 News extends its condolences to Huskey’s family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Christian Family Fellowship on 1011 Monroe Ave.

“We have the watch from here, brother,” the police department said.

