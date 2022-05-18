Arrest papers reveal disturbing details before murder suspect stole a Colorado Springs police cruiser, victim identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An affidavit obtained by 11 News reveals disturbing details of what police believe happened Friday night leading up to a large scene on I-25 on the south side of the city.

Just before 10 p.m. on Friday, police received a call about a disturbance at 233 E. Arvada St. The area is just south of downtown Colorado Springs near I-25 and S. Nevada Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, a man reportedly attacked an officer with what was believed to be a cane before stealing a CSPD cruiser. The officer fired shots at the suspect as he left the area. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Osemeke Uwadibie, took the cruiser onto I-25, hit multiple cars before coming to a stop near I-25 and S. Academy Boulevard on the south side of the highway. The suspect had been shot in the “arm/wrist” area and was taken into custody.

WARNING: The following details are disturbing.

Police found the body of a man inside a bedroom at 233 E. Arvada St. According to a woman who was in the residence, the suspect had entered the home by breaking into a living room window. The woman didn’t know the man, who reportedly asked for a gun before going to a bedroom. The woman went to a nearby apartment looking for help and a neighbor grabbed an ax.

The arrest papers go on to state that when the neighbor went back check on the suspect, he looked through the bedroom window and saw a man on the floor with his “abdomen cut open” and there was a “unknown black male standing over [the victim] and this black male was holding the head of [the victim] with one hand and sawing the neck of [the victim] with an unknown object.” The neighbor yelled for others to call 911 and tried to confront the suspect. The neighbor struck the suspect with the flat portion of his ax before the suspect fled the scene and stole the police car.

The victim who was killed was identified as 59-year-old Colorado Springs resident Charles Slabaugh.

On Wednesday, police shared more details about what happened along I-25. According to CSPD, four vehicle were struck and a total of four people in those cars were injured. Additional charges are pending.

As of Wednesday, Uwadibie has been charged with first-degree murder.

