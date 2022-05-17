Sexually violent predator moves to northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A sexually violent predator has moved to a new address in north Colorado Springs.

In accordance with state law, Colorado Springs police announced Tuesday that 41-year-old Mark Heroux is now living on Wolf Gulch Road near Research Parkway and Black Forest Road. He was convicted of rape in Virginia in 2008 and for failing to register as a sex offender in 2013. His victim was reportedly under 13 years old.

Heroux is 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds with brown eyes and graying brown hair. He has tattoos on his wrist and right calf.

Police say Heroux is one of 20 sexually violent predators currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department. Anyone with questions about Heroux or any other SVP is encouraged to call Detective Nancy Gifford of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672.

