Advertisement

Puppy found in stolen vehicle gets to ride home in police car

Officer Mireles gave Mickey a ride home in his police car.
Officer Mireles gave Mickey a ride home in his police car.(San Bernadino Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:04 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNADINO, Calif. (Gray News) – An officer in San Bernadino took the time to reunite a puppy with its family after its owner was arrested, police said.

Over the weekend, officer Mireles was assisting on an occupied stolen vehicle call when he discovered a blue-nose pitbull puppy named Mickey inside the car. After arresting Mickey’s owner, officer Mireles gave the dog a ride back home in his police vehicle and released him to family members who were “happy to see him,” police said.

The San Bernadino Police Department shared photos of Mickey's ride home.
The San Bernadino Police Department shared photos of Mickey's ride home.(San Bernadino Police Department)

The San Bernadino Police Department shared photos of Mickey’s ride in the patrol car in a Facebook post.

“Before dropping Mickey off, officer Mireles told him to apply for a K-9 position when he gets older,” the department said. “Good job officer Mireles and keep up the good work!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

superflower2
How to see the Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse (and how it happens!)
A police cruiser parked near Rampart Park on May 14, 2022.
Woman found dead at Rampart Park in northeast Springs
Crash scene at Austin Bluffs and North Academy on May 15, 2022.
Person hit by car while helping crash victims
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
WATCH: Colorado Springs Fire Department enacts burn ban effective Monday at noon
A police cruiser parked by the crime scene at Mesa Road and Fountain Mesa on May 15, 2022.
Shooting reported near Fountain Kum & Go

Latest News

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Fire activity closes part of Highway 24 west of Colorado Springs near Cave of the Winds Monday night
fire
Fighting Wildfires Together: Watch live Thursday at 5 p.m.
Papa Bear had to be put down after he was hit by a car in California, officials said.
Beloved bear euthanized after hit-and-run in California
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack