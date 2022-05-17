Advertisement

Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo to close their inpatient psychiatric services

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:53 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Parkview Medical Center has decided to close their inpatient psychiatric services.

11 News first learned about the decision Tuesday morning when a viewer reached out concerned about the planned closure. On official at Parkview declined an on-camera interview, but provided the following statement:

“Due to the decreased utilization by payors for inpatient psychiatric services, Parkview has made the decision to close our In-Patient Psych unit. We will continue our strong Outpatient Behavioral practice as well as the Adult Psych Rehab program. The staff that work in this area have done an outstanding job of providing exceptional care to our patients. The declines in census have been continual and low for several years. Parkview will work with staff to look at other opportunities within the organization. If this is not possible, employees will receive a severance package. The closure date will be dependent on staffing.”

Todd Seip, Public Relations/Communications Specialist for Parkview Medical Center

For more information on finding behavioral help in Colorado, CLICK HERE to visit the Colorado Department of Human Services website.

