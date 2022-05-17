New partnership formed to address formula shortage in Colorado, request for donations

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor announced a new partnership on Tuesday to address the formula shortage impacting families across the country and in his state.

Colorado and Mothers’ Milk Bank (MBM) are asking for donations of breast milk or financial donations that would help families with the cost of supply, and bringing awareness to an alternative supplemental milk supply during the current crisis.

Click here for more information on donating.

Click here for more on the national crisis and scam attempts.

“Some parents are facing the unthinkable reality of not being able to feed their children through no fault of their own, so Colorado is partnering on an option to address the formula supply issue. It is critical that we use every option out there to make sure our infants do not go hungry. Moms who are able to donate breastmilk should do so as a lifeline for those who can’t, and no matter how you feed your baby, a fed baby is the priority,” said Governor Polis.

The state also provided some tips about feeding your child, however, you should always consult your pediatrician.

-Never dilute formula. Diluting infant formula with water or other liquids can be dangerous and even life-threatening for babies, leading to a serious nutritional deficit and health issues.

-Avoid homemade formula. Homemade formulas often lack or have inadequate amounts of critical nutrients. For example, babies fed homemade infant formula have been hospitalized due to hypocalcemia (low calcium).

-Use of substitute formulas is OK. For most babies, if their regular brand of formula is not currently available, it is OK to substitute with a similar version. If families have questions about which formula is acceptable, or if they are still having difficulty finding formula, they should contact their child’s pediatric provider or WIC clinic.

Mothers’ Milk Bank follows the strict guidelines set forth by the Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA). All donors are screened by trained staff members. They also undergo blood testing and must have their health care providers sign forms confirming their medical histories. The milk is pasteurized and tested prior to being dispensed.

The Colorado Department of Human Services can help families with other needs including food, childcare, disability, employment and cash. More information about benefits available to Colorado families and individuals can be found at cdhs.colorado.gov/benefits-assistance.

“Every ounce counts. The more donated milk we can get in the door now, the more we’ll be able to support families for the weeks and months to come,” said Rebecca Heinrich, Director of Mothers’ Milk Bank. “We are thrilled to partner with Colorado on this important effort to support families.”

