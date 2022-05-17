Advertisement

New 983 area code is coming to Colorado in June

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Starting on June 17, some people may be getting new area code in Colorado!

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission gave approval to the implementation of the new 983 area code to help with the high demand for new numbers in the Greater Denver Area. The new area code will serve communities such as Aurora, Boulder, Brighton, Castle Rock, Columbine, Englewood, Erie, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Littleton, Longmont, Thornton, Westminster and Wheat Ridge.

Starting on June 17, customers in the 303/720 area code overlay region may be assigned a number in the new 983 area code when they request new service or an additional line. The 983 area code will co-exist everywhere in this region with the 303 and 720 area codes. Customers receiving a 983 area code will be required to dial the area code and phone number for all local calls, just as customers with numbers from the 303 and 720 area codes do today.

For more information, please contact your local telephone service provider or visit the Colorado Public Utilities Commission website at: https://puc.colorado.gov/telecommunications

