Fire activity closes part of Highway 24 west of Colorado Springs near Cave of the Winds Monday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire activity forced the closure of part of Highway 24 west of Colorado Springs Monday night.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated. As of 6:40 p.m., the right lane of westbound Highway 24 was closed near Cave of the Winds.

11 News is waiting to hear back from officials with Manitou Springs for specifics on the fire. As of 7:10 p.m., the smoke had started to dissipate from the area.

At about 6:40 p.m. CDOT tweeted the following:

#US24 westbound: Right lane closed due to fire activity at US 24B Manitou Springs. https://t.co/3MlNhMyD63 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 17, 2022

