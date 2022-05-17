Evacuations issued for an area northwest of Pagosa Springs in Colorado for a wildfire

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire on the southwest side of Colorado prompted evacuations on Tuesday.

The “Plumtaw Fire” was first reported at about 1 p.m. about five miles northwest of the Pagosa Springs Airport. Just before 5 p.m. the United States Forest Service announced evacuations for the Lost Valley of the San Juans neighborhood. At that time, the estimated size of the fire was between 50 and 70 acres.

Anyone impacted is asked to call the Archuleta County Dispatch for information on evacuations.

The roughly 50-70-acre #PlumtawFire is burning 4.75 miles northwest of Pagosa Springs airport, and is north of Plumtaw Road. An EVACUATION NOTICE has been issued for the Lost Valley of the San Juans neighborhood. Contact Archuleta County Dispatch for information on evacuations. pic.twitter.com/FBRuztbyp5 — SanJuanNF (@SanJuanNF) May 17, 2022

