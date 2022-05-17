Advertisement

Evacuations issued for an area northwest of Pagosa Springs in Colorado for a wildfire

Plumtaw Fire in southwest Colorado 5/17/22
Plumtaw Fire in southwest Colorado 5/17/22(USFS)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire on the southwest side of Colorado prompted evacuations on Tuesday.

The “Plumtaw Fire” was first reported at about 1 p.m. about five miles northwest of the Pagosa Springs Airport. Just before 5 p.m. the United States Forest Service announced evacuations for the Lost Valley of the San Juans neighborhood. At that time, the estimated size of the fire was between 50 and 70 acres.

Anyone impacted is asked to call the Archuleta County Dispatch for information on evacuations.

