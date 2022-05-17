Colorado about to do Colorado weather things this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Welp, we know what Colorado is capable of in Spring. Doesn’t mean the 40-50 temperature drops are any easier. This will truly be a week of “If you don’t like the weather, wait 5 minutes” kind of swings.

Let’s start with Wednesday...

We will cool off for Wednesday as a weak front moves in Tuesday night-- We should start things out dry too, so don’t worry about the Wednesday morning commute. By the late morning and afternoon, we’re watching for some storms to pop over the hills. Unlike what Colorado Springs saw on Sunday and Monday, the rain should actually get to the ground this time. We could incorporate some small hail in these showers (should be less than pea-sized) but we’ll definitely see some stronger wind gusts up above 50 mph.

Not looking like a crazy day of storms at all.

This stuff will move southeast fairly quickly, so for any one spot in southern Colorado, expect an hour or two of showers before things move out. For Colorado Springs and Pueblo, expect it earlier in the afternoon, with storms arriving after 4pm to the southeastern plains.

For Thursday, a familiar face returns... high fire danger

On Thursday we’ll face strong westerly downslope winds ahead of the cold front. Those winds will heat us up and dry us out yielding high fire danger for most of the day-- wind gusts will likely approach 30-40 mph.

We know what we need to do to avoid issues, we have the burn restrictions and bans in place... Same deal as what we’ve had the past several weeks -- avoid anything that sparks.

It’s going to be a hot one too. 90s likely in Colorado Springs and upper 90s to near 100 degrees in Pueblo and out along HWY 50.

Then... the bottom drops out...

Weather data for the end of the week continues to point at a very strong cold front rushing into Colorado. Temperatures will crash throughout the day Friday with moisture building in from north to south through the evening and overnight into Saturday. To be clear -- it’s been super hot lately so the ground is cooking. This will be a very sloppy wet snow and road impacts, based on what we know right now, will be in spots that are above 7,000 feet in elevation (for perspective, the very top of Monument Hill on I-25 is about 7,500 feet.)

Right now it’s a little too early to say how much snow and the exact timing -- the key message right now is to expect big changes on Friday!

Visualizing the impacts...

As mentioned, areas that have the best chance to see this stuff stick to the roads would be up HWY 24 into Woodland Park & Teller County, up through Monument and over the Palmer Divide. There could also be some trick spots in the mountains southwest of Pueblo through La Veta Pass.

For Colorado Springs, we’ll probably see snow, but right now it doesn’t look like roads will see much accumulation, however it could stack up on the grass and elevated surfaces a bit. It will be mostly a rain/snow mix for Pueblo with little to no accumulation.

HWY 50 corridor east of Avondale should see some measurable rain out of this... unfortunately it looks to stay mostly dry if you’re south of the HWY 50 corridor.

Remember... we’re 3-4 days out and impacts and timings are subject to shifts... stay with the 11 Breaking Weather Team to remain informed!

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.