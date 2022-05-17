Advertisement

American Academy of Pediatrics responds to baby formula shortage

Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:05 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - So many of you are talking about the nationwide baby formula shortage. We sat down with the American Academy of Pediatrics and asked what advice they had for parents who can’t find any formula.

“I’m going to say if you’re pregnant and you’re expecting, this is really the time to think about breastfeeding, just putting that out there to start with,” Dr. Dr. Mark Corkins, the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Nutrition explained. “Then, you don’t have to deal with this. It’s, you know, you don’t have to pay for it and it’s very portable.”

Our anchor responded saying that not everyone can breastfeed and there are certain medical restrictions for some kids and there are also folks who adopt.

“Now, for the parents that are looking for it, the younger kids absolutely need formula,” Dr. Corkins added. “The older kids, the recommendation is for instance, that you don’t use cows milk until a year of age. But basically, that’s because their diet is more widespread, it’s got a broader intake. They have more nutrients in their diet. For the first six months of life, the sole source of nutrition is either breastmilk or formula, so it needs to be well regulated. It needs to be a formula that’s going to supply all their needs. But, like 11 months of age, if you have a good solid intake, it might be okay to go ahead and use cows milk and use that as the fluid. Again, it’s very different 11 months of age vs. six months of age. Also, in a pinch there’s some toddler next-step formulas. Again, they aren’t as complete, but for the older kids where the diet helps supply some of the nutrients, those are going to be something you would use in a pinch. Again, not ideal, but the younger kids, the first six months for sure you need to find a formula, you need to talk to your local WIC, talk to your pediatrician, look at the sources and see where you have the formula, where it’s available. You can get online and contact manufacturers and some of the reliable sources, you can contact them to purchase formula and have it sent to you. It depends on your age group and where your nutritional status is for your infant.”

Click here for a website that was created by the government to help families find formula during the shortage.

Below is the entire interview.

