WATCH: Governor Polis signs new legislation to help Colorado residents save money on housing and property taxes

By Carel Lajara
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:57 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Monday, Governor Jared Polis is set to sign multiple bills into law in an effort to help Coloradans save money.

WATCH full presser at the top of this article.

Gov. Polis was in Colorado Springs to sign a bipartisan bill, SB22-146 led by Rep. Snyder, Rep. Marc Catlin House District 58, Sen. Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada and Sen. Hisey of Senate District 2 to save people money on housing.

The Governor then signed the bipartisan HB22-1230 Employment Support And Job Retention Services sponsored by Rep. Exum Sr., Rep. Monica Duran of Wheat Ridge, Sen. Fields and Sen. Kevin Priola of Brighton.

