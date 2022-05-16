Advertisement

Warrant execution leads to brief shelter-in-place for Fountain neighborhood, elementary school

Law enforcement on Judson Street in Fountain on May 16, 2022.
Law enforcement on Judson Street in Fountain on May 16, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:48 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a residential street was under a shelter-in-place order while El Paso County deputies executed an arrest warrant.

The order included a nearby elementary school, District 3 confirmed to 11 News.

The incident started just before 10:30 a.m. when deputies arrived at a home in the 100 block of Judson Street in Fountain.

At the time of this writing, law enforcement has not said if there was a specific incident during the warrant execution that prompted the shelter-in-place order.

The order was lifted for both the street and Talbott Elementary School around 11 a.m. A spokesperson for D-3 says that while the school was on secured status, operations remained as normal inside the building; people were just not allowed to enter or exit the school.

We are working to get more information now, including whether any arrests were made.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

superflower2
How to see the Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse (and how it happens!)
A police cruiser parked near Rampart Park on May 14, 2022.
Woman found dead at Rampart Park in northeast Springs
Crash scene at Austin Bluffs and North Academy on May 15, 2022.
Person hit by car while helping crash victims
A police cruiser parked by the crime scene at Mesa Road and Fountain Mesa on May 15, 2022.
Shooting reported near Fountain Kum & Go
High Park Fire on May 13, 2022.
High Park Fire west of Cripple Creek 27 percent contained

Latest News

Food Truck Tuesdays.
Food Truck Tuesdays return this week at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
WATCH: Colorado Springs Fire Department enacts burn ban effective Monday at noon
WATCH: Colorado Springs Fire Department enacts burn ban effective Monday at noon
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire Capt. Bryce Boyer tells 11 News it's...
Abandoned home catches fire in east Pueblo
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
WATCH: Colorado Springs Fire Department enacts burn ban effective Monday at noon