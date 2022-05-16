Warrant execution leads to brief shelter-in-place for Fountain neighborhood, elementary school

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a residential street was under a shelter-in-place order while El Paso County deputies executed an arrest warrant.

The order included a nearby elementary school, District 3 confirmed to 11 News.

The incident started just before 10:30 a.m. when deputies arrived at a home in the 100 block of Judson Street in Fountain.

There is significant LE activity in the 100 block of Judson St. SHELTER IN PLACE public safety request issued for a 1/4 mile radius. Talbott Elem is on a precautionary secure status. Public safety updates from EPSO; media contact Fountain PD PIO for overall incident questions. pic.twitter.com/Xv3wf3in3f — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 16, 2022

At the time of this writing, law enforcement has not said if there was a specific incident during the warrant execution that prompted the shelter-in-place order.

The order was lifted for both the street and Talbott Elementary School around 11 a.m. A spokesperson for D-3 says that while the school was on secured status, operations remained as normal inside the building; people were just not allowed to enter or exit the school.

We are working to get more information now, including whether any arrests were made.

