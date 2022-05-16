Advertisement

Unincorporated El Paso County to be under stage two fire restrictions

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County is upgrading its current fire restrictions to stage two as fire danger remains elevated in the region.

The order goes into effect at noon Monday and prohibits the following:

- Open burning defined as campfires and warming fires, charcoal grills and outdoor wood burning stoves, the use of explosives, outdoor welding or use of acetylene or other torch with open flames other than in an area cleared of all flammable materials.  Fires contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves are permitted.

- The use or sale of fireworks of all kinds.

- Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building.

The stage two restrictions are just for unincorporated El Paso County. The city of Colorado Springs is enacting a burn ban Monday, which has stricter guidelines. To view what is and isn’t allowed in Colorado Springs, click here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

superflower2
How to see the Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse (and how it happens!)
A police cruiser parked near Rampart Park on May 14, 2022.
Woman found dead at Rampart Park in northeast Springs
Crash scene at Austin Bluffs and North Academy on May 15, 2022.
Person hit by car while helping crash victims
A police cruiser parked by the crime scene at Mesa Road and Fountain Mesa on May 15, 2022.
Shooting reported near Fountain Kum & Go
High Park Fire on May 13, 2022.
High Park Fire west of Cripple Creek 27 percent contained

Latest News

May 16 forecast
More warmth this week
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
Colorado Springs Fire Department to enforce burn ban beginning at noon Monday
May 16 forecast
Monday forecast!
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos