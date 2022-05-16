Unincorporated El Paso County to be under stage two fire restrictions

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County is upgrading its current fire restrictions to stage two as fire danger remains elevated in the region.

The order goes into effect at noon Monday and prohibits the following:

- Open burning defined as campfires and warming fires, charcoal grills and outdoor wood burning stoves, the use of explosives, outdoor welding or use of acetylene or other torch with open flames other than in an area cleared of all flammable materials. Fires contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves are permitted.

- The use or sale of fireworks of all kinds.

- Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building.

The stage two restrictions are just for unincorporated El Paso County. The city of Colorado Springs is enacting a burn ban Monday, which has stricter guidelines. To view what is and isn’t allowed in Colorado Springs, click here.

