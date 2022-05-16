2 ejected in rollover in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were hurt when a car flipped in a Colorado Springs neighborhood early Monday morning.

The car crashed and rolled in front of a home on North Carefree just east of the intersection with Nonchalant, smashing into a white fence before ending up on its side angled against a curb. Both occupants were thrown from the car and suffered serious injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

Police say the driver was speeding when they rolled the vehicle.

North Carefree is currently closed between Nonchalant and Hawk Lane.

