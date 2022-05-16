Man suspected of stealing more than 100 bikes in Colorado busted by community members

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man police believe is behind more than 100 thefts was taken into custody recently thanks to the action taken by several community members.

Aurora Police shared some details on the case for Alec Jackson to social media. According to police, Jackson is believed to have been stealing bikes in Aurora and possibly Denver for several months. Jackson was reportedly caught in the act on May 5 and held down by several civilians until police could arrive at the scene and arrest him.

Jackson is being charged with larceny.

Anyone who believes they were a victim is asked to contact Officer Knox at bknox@auroragov.org.

Last Thur., the suspect tried to victimize again, but wasn't expecting was the quick response of our community. Thanks to our community members who courageously & safely held the suspect, Alec Jackson, until our officers could arrive. Alec was arrested for a warrant & larceny. pic.twitter.com/WUccCVEh7E — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.