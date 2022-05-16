Advertisement

Man suspected of stealing more than 100 bikes in Colorado busted by community members

Alec Jackson
Alec Jackson(Aurora PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:50 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man police believe is behind more than 100 thefts was taken into custody recently thanks to the action taken by several community members.

Aurora Police shared some details on the case for Alec Jackson to social media. According to police, Jackson is believed to have been stealing bikes in Aurora and possibly Denver for several months. Jackson was reportedly caught in the act on May 5 and held down by several civilians until police could arrive at the scene and arrest him.

Jackson is being charged with larceny.

Anyone who believes they were a victim is asked to contact Officer Knox at bknox@auroragov.org.

