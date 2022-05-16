Advertisement

Information sought following a deadly shooting in Pueblo that claimed the life of Rudy Baca

Rudy Baca, shooting victim.
Rudy Baca, shooting victim.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:41 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Months after a deadly shooting in Pueblo, investigators are hoping the public can help with the case.

On Monday, Pueblo Police shared the photo of a shooting victim to social media. Rudy Baca was with another person when he was shot and killed on Oct. 7 in an alley close to the 900 block of E. 3rd Street. The person who was with Baca was also shot and taken to the hospital, that person has not been publicly identified.

“Detectives from the Pueblo Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Section continue to investigate the incident and are asking for any assistance and information into this case,” part of a tweet by Pueblo Police reads.

If you have any information you are asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

