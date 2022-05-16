Advertisement

‘I’m shaking’: Man wins first $2 million prize on $20 ticket from new scratch-off game

$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket
$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:07 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina man hit the jackpot after taking a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket.

Ricky Futrell won the first $2 million prize on the new scratch-off game that launched this month, WITN reported.

“I’m shaking,” Futrell said. “It’s overwhelming.”

Futrell bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Speedway on Richlands Highway in Richlands, North Carolina.

In collecting the prize, Futrell could have chosen an annuity of $100,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the $1.2 million cash prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $852,126.

The $100 Million Mega Cash game launched this month with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and all eight $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

superflower2
How to see the Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse (and how it happens!)
A police cruiser parked near Rampart Park on May 14, 2022.
Woman found dead at Rampart Park in northeast Springs
Crash scene at Austin Bluffs and North Academy on May 15, 2022.
Person hit by car while helping crash victims
A police cruiser parked by the crime scene at Mesa Road and Fountain Mesa on May 15, 2022.
Shooting reported near Fountain Kum & Go
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
WATCH: Colorado Springs Fire Department enacts burn ban effective Monday at noon

Latest News

In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
With echoes of Trump, GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine
Crews battling a wildfire in Teller County.
Estimated cost of battling the High Park Fire in Teller County is $2 million after 5 days, county officials ask for state wildfire emergency declaration
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage
Two people were killed and two others were critically injured after a crash on eastbound...
Good Samaritan who stopped to help crash victims killed by motorcycle, police say