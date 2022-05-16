Advertisement

Grass fire closes Highway 287 on the southeast side of Colorado on Monday

Grass fire in Baca County 5/16/22.
Grass fire in Baca County 5/16/22.(Baca County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:51 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A grass fire forced the closure of a highway in Colorado on the southeast side of the state on Monday.

At about 5:30 p.m., CDOT announced the closure of Highway 287 near County Road TT. The area is in Baca County north of Springfield. At that time an estimated size of the fire was not available. The Baca County Sheriff’s Office asked people to avoid the area.

Depending on the circumstances of the fire, this article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article is to provide the public with information on a highway closure. Click here for updates from CDOT or monitor the Baca County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:

Multiple fires Hwy 287 and CR TT. Highway is closed at this time.

Posted by Baca County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

superflower2
How to see the Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse (and how it happens!)
A police cruiser parked near Rampart Park on May 14, 2022.
Woman found dead at Rampart Park in northeast Springs
Crash scene at Austin Bluffs and North Academy on May 15, 2022.
Person hit by car while helping crash victims
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
WATCH: Colorado Springs Fire Department enacts burn ban effective Monday at noon
A police cruiser parked by the crime scene at Mesa Road and Fountain Mesa on May 15, 2022.
Shooting reported near Fountain Kum & Go

Latest News

Crews battling a wildfire in Teller County.
Estimated cost of battling the High Park Fire in Teller County is $2 million after 5 days, county officials ask for state wildfire emergency declaration
Governor Polis signed new laws, some of which he said will cut taxes and help local businesses
GOV POLIS SIGNS LAWS TO CUT TAXES
Governor Jared Polis signing executive order for broadband access
WATCH: Governor Polis signs new legislation to help Colorado residents save money on housing and property taxes
A burn ban is now in effect for Colorado Springs. Fire officials tell me this is to help...
Burn bans implemented across Colorado