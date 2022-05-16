Grass fire closes Highway 287 on the southeast side of Colorado on Monday

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A grass fire forced the closure of a highway in Colorado on the southeast side of the state on Monday.

At about 5:30 p.m., CDOT announced the closure of Highway 287 near County Road TT. The area is in Baca County north of Springfield. At that time an estimated size of the fire was not available. The Baca County Sheriff’s Office asked people to avoid the area.

Depending on the circumstances of the fire, this article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article is to provide the public with information on a highway closure. Click here for updates from CDOT or monitor the Baca County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:

Multiple fires Hwy 287 and CR TT. Highway is closed at this time. Posted by Baca County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 16, 2022

