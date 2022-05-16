Food Truck Tuesdays return this week at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Food Truck Tuesdays is returning to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum this week!
“This tradition began at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum five years ago as a way to bring the community together in downtown Colorado Springs.” said Mayor John Suthers. “The historic 1903 El Paso County Courthouse has been a community gathering space for over 100 years. We hope people will check out the museum and enjoy some delicious food this spring and summer.”
The weekly event will feature 12 food trucks every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Oct. 25. The museum is located at 215 S. Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs. The first one of the season is May 17.
This year, a committee made up of community members selected a total of 24 food trucks to be featured throughout the season. The food trucks have been separated into two groups of 12 and will rotate every other Tuesday.
2022 Food Truck Lineup
Black Forest Chew Chew
Bob’s Lobstah Trap
Chef Rob’s Soulfood and Seafood
Ciao Down
Conrad’s Flava Fusion
Formosa Bites
Go Fish Food Truck
High Grade Catering and Food Truck
Kabob Kaboose
Little Bears
Lucy I’m Home
Lumpia
Mateo’s
Miggy’s Meltdown
Mollie & Co.
Munchies
Sapo Guapo Tacos
Scratch Mobile Kitchen
Solsage
The Meltdown
The Wildcard
Tossed
Wheel Coffee
William’s Soul Food
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.