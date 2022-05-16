Food Truck Tuesdays return this week at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Food Truck Tuesdays is returning to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum this week!

“This tradition began at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum five years ago as a way to bring the community together in downtown Colorado Springs.” said Mayor John Suthers. “The historic 1903 El Paso County Courthouse has been a community gathering space for over 100 years. We hope people will check out the museum and enjoy some delicious food this spring and summer.”

The weekly event will feature 12 food trucks every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Oct. 25. The museum is located at 215 S. Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs. The first one of the season is May 17.

This year, a committee made up of community members selected a total of 24 food trucks to be featured throughout the season. The food trucks have been separated into two groups of 12 and will rotate every other Tuesday.

2022 Food Truck Lineup

Black Forest Chew Chew

Bob’s Lobstah Trap

Chef Rob’s Soulfood and Seafood

Ciao Down

Conrad’s Flava Fusion

Formosa Bites

Go Fish Food Truck

High Grade Catering and Food Truck

Kabob Kaboose

Little Bears

Lucy I’m Home

Lumpia

Mateo’s

Miggy’s Meltdown

Mollie & Co.

Munchies

Sapo Guapo Tacos

Scratch Mobile Kitchen

Solsage

The Meltdown

The Wildcard

Tossed

Wheel Coffee

William’s Soul Food

