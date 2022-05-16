Advertisement

Colorado Springs Fire Department to enforce burn ban beginning at noon Monday

Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo (KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:29 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A lack of meaningful spring moisture combined with human behavior have combined to make this an especially dangerous fire period along the Front Range.

Fires keep popping up across the region, and the vast majority have had one significant common denominator: they were human-caused.

In just the last few weeks, the state has seen fires started by welding, from a car losing a wheel, from a drone crash, from a fire pit, from a cigarette, and from a catalytic converter underneath a deputy’s vehicle. Many of the fires threatened homes and forced evacuations.

With no end in sight, the Colorado Springs Fire Department is enacting a fire ban, effective beginning at noon Monday.

“The Colorado Springs Fire Department, by and through its Division of the Fire Marshal, has determined that measures are necessary to heighten fire hazard awareness and further reduce fire risks to protect the health and safety of our community. Therefore, due to current and forecasted drought conditions, exceptionally dry fuel moisture levels, increases in grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs, as well as the earlier than normal National Preparedness Level of 2, the City of Colorado Springs has enacted a Burn Ban Order,” the fire department said in a statement.

Look over the below graphic to see what is and what isn’t allowed during a burn ban:

Burn ban guidelines
Burn ban guidelines(CSFD)

For those tempted to disregard the above guidelines, a warning: it was human actions that caused two of the most destructive wildfires in Colorado history, Waldo Canyon and Black Forest.

To prevent another devastating fire takes all of us working together and practicing fire safety at all times.

