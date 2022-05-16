Advertisement

Abandoned home catches fire in east Pueblo

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire Capt. Bryce Boyer tells 11 News it's unclear if any transients had been staying in the house when the fire started.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:53 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews have extinguished a fire in an abandoned home on Pueblo’s east side.

Firefighters responded to the 900 block of East 12th Street on reports of smoke and found a house engulfed in flames. The windows were all boarded up and it was clear anyone living there was long gone, a fire captain told 11 News.

The fire was declared out less than two hours after it started.

Along with the home, a shed in the backyard caught fire. Fire Captain Bryce Boyer said there were other items behind the house that burned, but firefighters were still determining what they were.

Boyer told 11 News the home has a history of fires, having burned at least once before. He did not have an exact date for that fire.

The cause of this latest fire is under investigation.

